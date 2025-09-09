Grace Antony Marries Music Director Aby Tom Cyriac: Malayalam Actress Shares Wedding Photos On Instagram

Malayalam film actress Grace Antony has tied the knot with music director Aby Tom Cyriac, announcing the news on her Instagram account. The post included a photo of her wedding thali and an image of herself resting on the groom's shoulder, while keeping his face private. Accompanying the images, she wrote: "No sounds, no lights, no crowd. Finally we made it. ♾️👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️ #justmarried." Fans and colleagues quickly flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Grace Antony, who is also known as Mary Gracy, began her career in the Malayalam film industry with the 2016 film Happy Wedding. She gained wider recognition with her role in the critically acclaimed Kumbalangi Nights in 2019. Over the years, Grace has appeared in films such as Thamaasha (2019), Halal Love Story (2020), Saajan Bakery Since 1962 (2021), Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham (2021), Rorschach (2022), and Appan (2022). Known for her nuanced performances, she has built a steady presence in the Malayalam cinema scene without heavily relying on publicity.

Aby Tom Cyriac, her husband, has been active in the Malayalam music industry for over six years, primarily as a music arranger and programmer. He has contributed to the music departments of more than a hundred films, working alongside well-known composers like Alphonse Joseph, Bernie Ignatius, Gopi Sundar, Deepak Dev, Afzal Yusuf, and Bennett Weitrag. Aby made his debut as an independent music director with the film Second Innings and has since composed for projects including Sakala Kalashala and Kadalasu Thoni.

The couple appears to have opted for a low-key celebration, avoiding the typical fanfare associated with celebrity weddings. By sharing only select images and keeping the groom's identity partially private, Grace Antony maintained a degree of personal privacy while informing her followers of the milestone.

Fans and members of the film and music industries quickly responded to the announcement with wishes for happiness and success in their married life. This marriage brings together two creative professionals from the Malayalam film industry, combining Grace's acting career with Aby's work in music direction.