Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Can Mohanlal's Film Beat Thudarum? Check Numbers

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: If you're in the mood for something light-hearted, Mohanlal's recently released film Hridayapoorvam might be the perfect pick. The story follows Sandeep, a heart transplant survivor who, after a successful surgery, meets the family of his donor. As he spends time with them, he forms a bond with the donor's daughter, Haritha, and slowly begins to develop feelings for her. Hridayapoorvam has been receiving praise from viewers for its emotional depth and heartfelt performances. Let's take a look at whether Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam made a strong impression at the box office on its opening day.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's reports, Hridayapoorvam has grossed Rs. 2.11 crores at the box office on Day 1 (Thursday) as of 9 pm.

Will Hridayapoorvam Beat Thudarum's Day 1 Collection?

Mohanlal's Thudarum, released in April 2025, grossed Rs. 5.25 crore on its opening day (Friday). The big question now is whether Hridayapoorvam can surpass that figure. So far, the film has earned Rs. 2.11 crore, with only about three hours left in the day before the box office reporting window closes. Based on current trends, it seems unlikely that Hridayapoorvam will hit the Rs. 5 crore mark on Day 1. However, we'll have to wait for the final numbers to come in before drawing any conclusions.

Hridayapoorvam Budget

As per Koimoi's report, Hridayapoorvam is made on a budget of around Rs. 30 crores. Mohanlal's previous Thudarum was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 38 crores, and it earned Rs. 122 crores at India net box office. This made its ROI around 221%. Hridayapoorvam will therefore need to earn over 90 crores to give competition to Thudarum.

Hridayapoorvam stars Malavika Mohanan and Sangeetha Prathap in key roles beside Mohanlal. The movie is produced under the banner of Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas. Hridayapoorvam is the 3rd film of Mohanlal that was released in 2025. The previous 2 films were l2: Empuraan and Thudarum.