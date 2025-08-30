Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal's Film Sees Dip; Mints Over 3 Times Less Than Thudarum

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal has had a remarkable year in 2025, with several film releases capturing the audience's attention. After starting the year with L2: Empuraan, he continued to impress with Thudarum and Kannappa. Now, Mohanlal is back in the spotlight with his fourth release of the year, Hridayapoorvam, a romantic drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad. This film has been eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. To note, Hridayapoorvam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.

Interestingly, Hridayapoorvam features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap. The storyline of Hridayapoorvam centres around Sandeep Balakrishnan, portrayed by Mohanlal. Sandeep is a heart transplant patient who forms a profound connection with his donor's wife and daughter. This emotional narrative explores themes of love and relationships through its unique plot. This film marks the second collaboration between Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad after their successful partnership in the 2015 release Ennum Eppozhum. After witnessing a good start at the box office, Hridayapoorvam saw a dip in numbers on day 2

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Hridayapoorvam saw a dip of over 16% in numbers and minted Rs 2.7cr on day 2 (first Saturday). This took the overall collections of the movie Rs 5.95cr.

Hridayapoorvam Mints 3 Times Less Than Thudarum

With a collection of Rs 2.7cr on day 2, Hridayapoorvam failed to beat Thudarum with a huge gap as the latter had minted Rs 8.6cr on its second day of release.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

As per the ongoing trend, Hridayapoorvam is expected to have a hike in numbers today (day 3/ first Saturday) especially because the weekend has just begun. The movie is expected to inch close to Rs 10cr mark today.

Meanwhile, given the impressive response from the audience, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude and shared a poster with a note, "From our heart to yours. Thank you for the love, joy, and wonderful reviews coming in from across the world for #Hridayapoorvam".