Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad Film Crosses ₹13 Crore Domestically

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection: The Malayalam family drama Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, has completed five days in theaters and has managed to cross the ₹13 crore mark at the domestic box office. Released worldwide on August 28, the film brings together Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal after a gap, a pairing that has historically attracted attention in the Malayalam industry.

According to box office data reported by Sacnilk, Hridayapoorvam collected an estimated ₹13.5 crore net in India over its opening five days. The film earned ₹3.25 crore on Thursday, followed by ₹2.5 crore on Friday. Collections improved during the weekend, with ₹3 crore on Saturday and ₹3.7 crore on Sunday, before witnessing a sharp decline to ₹1.05 crore on Monday. While the Monday drop of more than 70 percent is significant, the weekend trend indicates that the film drew steady family audiences in its initial days.

Hridayapoorvam 5 Days Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹3.25 crore

Day 2 (Friday): ₹2.5 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹3 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹3.7 crore

Day 5 (Monday): ₹1.05 crore

Total: ₹13.5 crore

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the film features Mohanlal in the lead alongside Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap. The supporting cast includes Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, Sabitha Anand, and Nishan.

Hridayapoorvam tells the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a heart transplant recipient who travels to Pune to meet the family of his late donor, a spirited army colonel. When unforeseen circumstances force him to remain with the donor's family, he gradually becomes entwined in their lives.

The screenplay was written by Sonu T. P., based on a story by Akhil Sathyan. The technical team includes cinematographer Anu Moothedath, editor K. Rajagopal, and music composer Justin Prabhakaran. The film also features art direction by Prashant Madhav, costumes by Sameera Saneesh, and sound design by Anil Radhakrishnan.

With the Onam holiday week ahead, trade analysts will be watching closely to see if Hridayapoorvam manages to sustain its momentum beyond the initial weekend.