Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite Stable Collections, Mohanlal’s Film Falls Behind Lokah

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 6: Two Malayalam films are currently dominating the box office, Hridayapoorvam and Lokah: Chapter 1. But which one is truly leading? Hridayapoorvam opened to decent numbers, showing promise on Day 1. However, it saw its first dip on Day 2 (Friday). The weekend brought a slight recovery, but Monday witnessed a significant drop once again. That said, the film appeared to hold steady on Tuesday. Let's take a closer look at Hridayapoorvam's Day 5 box office performance.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk's reports, Hridayapoorvam has grossed Rs. 1.9 crores at the box office on Day 6 (1st Tuesday). This makes the total box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 16.25 crores. Thankfully, the movie did not see any fall in the collection when compared to the previous day. On Monday too, Hridayapoorvam grossed Rs. 1.9 crores.

Lokah VS Hridayapoorvam Day 6 Box Office: One Leads, The Other Tries To Catch Up

On Day 6 (Tuesday), Lokah: Chapter 1 grossed Rs. 7.35 crores at the box office, while Hridayapoorvam managed Rs. 1.9 crores. Although Hridayapoorvam is trailing significantly behind, its Tuesday collections remained steady, showing no drop compared to Monday. However, when compared to Lokah, Hridayapoorvam's Tuesday earnings are approximately 74% lower.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection So Far

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 2.5 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 3 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 3.7 Cr

Day 5 (Monday)- Rs. 1.9 Cr

Day 6 (Tuesday)- Rs. 1.9 Cr

Total- Rs. 16.25 Cr

Hridayapoorvam Budget

Hridayapoorvam has been made on a moderate budget, allowing the filmmakers to focus on storytelling and performances. According to Filmibeat, the movie's production cost is estimated to be around Rs. 5 crore. This budget includes expenses for cast, crew, locations, and post-production work. Despite the modest budget, Hridayapoorvam has managed to deliver quality content, which has resonated well with its audience. The film's controlled spending shows how Malayalam cinema continues to thrive with meaningful stories without relying heavily on big budgets. This approach also helps the movie sustain a decent run at the box office.