Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Will Mohanlal's Film Hit 20Cr In Week 1?

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Mohanlal's film Hridayapoorvam generated significant buzz ahead of its release. Since hitting theatres, the Malayalam-language film has maintained a steady run at the box office. While it didn't witness a massive spike or sharp drop in collections, signs of a gradual decline have started to appear as the first week draws to a close. Let's take a look at Hridayapoorvam's box office performance in its first week.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 7

As per Sacnilk's reports, Hridayapoorvam saw a 10.86% rise at the box office on Wednesday. It grossed Rs. 1.94 crores on Day 7, standing at the total box office collection of Rs. 18.04 crores.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 8 (Week 1) Early Updates

As per the reports, Hridayapoorvam has grossed Rs. 1 crore on Day 8 (Thursday) as of 5.30 pm. This makes the total collection inch close to 20 crores, 10.04 crores precisely. 1 Week is about to come to an end for Hridayapoorvam, and it seems that the movie might hit 20 crores by the end of week 1, or it might not. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 2.5 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 3 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 3.7 Cr

Day 5 (Monday)- Rs. 1.9 Cr

Day 6 (Tuesday)- Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 7 (Wednesday)- Rs. 1.94 Cr

Day 8 (Thursday)- Rs. 1 Cr (as of 5.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 19.04 Cr (early trends)

Hridayapoorvam Budget

According to Filmibeat, Hridayapoorvam was made on an estimated budget of Rs. 5 crore, positioning it as a modestly financed project in comparison to Mohanlal's past big-screen ventures. The makers opted for a grounded production approach, focusing more on emotional depth and character-driven storytelling than flashy visuals or large-scale sets. This cost-effective strategy seems to have worked in the film's favour, especially with audiences appreciating its simplicity and sincerity. By balancing quality content with budget control, Hridayapoorvam proves that heartfelt narratives can shine without the burden of extravagant spending, a model Malayalam cinema continues to embrace successfully.