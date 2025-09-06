Hridayapoorvam Box Office Day 9: Madharasi (Tamil) Fails To Affect Mohanlal's Film, Week 2 Starts On Good Note

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 9: Despite the release of Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi, Hridayapoorvam held strong at the box office on Friday. Rather than witnessing a drop, Mohanlal's film continued its upward trend in collections. By the end of its first week, Hridayapoorvam crossed the Rs. 20 crore mark, a significant milestone. As it steps into its second week, the big question remains: can the film sustain its momentum and add another Rs. 20 crore to its tally? With a solid start and strong audience response, the signs are promising. Let's take a closer look at Hridayapoorvam's performance on its second Friday.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Week 1

Seeing a rise of around 16% at the box office on Thursday, Hridayapoorvam grossed Rs. 2.1 crores on Day 8. This made the total box office collection of Hridayapoorvam stand at Rs. 20 crores exactly in week 1.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 9

As per Sacnilk's reports, Hridayapoorvam saw a rise of approx. 35% on Day 9 (Friday). This made the overall box office collection of Hridayapoorvam stand at Rs. 22.85 crores as of Friday.

Madharasi Fails To Affect Hridayapoorvam

Madharasi opened its box office with a whopping 13 crores collection. However, it failed to affect the numbers of Hridayapoorvam. This might be mainly because of the language. Hridayapoorvam is a Malayalam language film, while Madharasi is a Tamil language film. Therefore, both movie has a different set of audience.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 10 (Early Trends)

As of 1 pm, Hridayapoorvam has grossed 66 lakh at the box office on the 2nd Saturday. The movie is expected to see a rise in the collection today since it's a weekend. So far, the total box office collection of Hridayapoorvam stands at Rs. 23.51 crores.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 2.5 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 3 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 3.7 Cr

Day 5 (Monday)- Rs. 1.9 Cr

Day 6 (Tuesday)- Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 7 (Wednesday)- Rs. 1.8 Cr

Day 8 (Thursday)- Rs. 2.1 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 20 Cr

Day 9 (Friday)- Rs. 2.85 Cr

Day 10 (Saturday)- Rs. 0.66 Cr (as of 1 pm)

Total- Rs. 23.51 Cr (early trends)

Hridayapoorvam is an emotional family drama that marks the return of Mohanlal in a heartfelt role, capturing the essence of relationships, nostalgia, and reconciliation. Directed by a promising filmmaker, the film revolves around a father and his complex bond with his children, set against the backdrop of Kerala's cultural richness. The cast includes Mohanlal in the lead, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Meera Jasmine, Siddique, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. With soulful music and visually rich cinematography, Hridayapoorvam blends emotion with subtle storytelling. The film's compelling narrative and strong performances have played a crucial role in its impressive box office run so far.