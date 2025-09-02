Hridayapoorvam Day 6 Box Office Prediction: Mohanlal Film Shows Strong Momentum After Monday

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Prediction: The Malayalam family drama Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad and headlined by Mohanlal, entered its sixth day in theaters on Tuesday, September 2. Released on August 28, the film has so far displayed a stable performance at the Kerala box office, with early trade estimates suggesting that the Day 6 figures are likely to surpass those of Monday.

Film industry tracker AB George, in his latest update on X, remarked that Hridayapoorvam is "holding well," noting that Tuesday's collections appear stronger than Monday's. On Day 5 (September 1), the film grossed approximately ₹2.03 crore in Kerala. This brought the film's five-day gross in the state to around ₹13.33 crore, according to George's estimates.

Independent box office tracker What The Fuss also reported that the film crossed the ₹13 crore mark in its opening five days, aligning with George's numbers. With the sixth day reportedly trending above Monday's performance, the film is expected to continue its solid hold through the first week, especially with Onam holidays contributing to theater footfalls.

Inside Hridayapoorvam

Hridayapoorvam marks another collaboration between Mohanlal and veteran director Sathyan Anthikad. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the film features a large ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, and Nishan.

The narrative follows Sandeep Balakrishnan, a heart transplant recipient, who travels to Pune to meet the family of his late heart donor, a retired Colonel. Circumstances lead him to stay with the family, gradually intertwining his life with theirs.

Outlook for the Week

With five days already bringing in over ₹13 crore in Kerala, Hridayapoorvam is expected to maintain its current pace through the weekdays. A strong Tuesday performance, if confirmed by final reports, could add momentum ahead of the second weekend.

While the final six-day gross will be available only after trade sources release consolidated figures, early indicators suggest the film is consolidating its position as a key release for the Onam season.