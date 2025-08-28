Hridayapoorvam: Hit Or Flop? Early Audience Verdict On Mohanlal And Malavika Mohanan's Film

Hridayapoorvam: Hit Or Flop? The much-anticipated Malayalam romantic drama Hridayapoorvam, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, opened in theaters worldwide on August 28, 2025. Produced under Aashirvad Cinemas by Antony Perumbavoor, the film brings together Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad once again. Initial talks about the collaboration were revealed in January 2024, with the official title and project details announced in July. Shooting for the film started in February 2025 and concluded in May, taking place in locations including Pune and Kochi.

Following the release, early audience reactions have begun appearing on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). While formal reviews and detailed box office figures are yet to be published, these early posts reflect audience reactions to the Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad film. More comprehensive responses and box office updates are expected to emerge in the coming days. Some of these early reactions are highlighted below.

Story, Cast, and Crew Details of Hridayapoorvam

Hridayapoorvam, as per the makers, centers on Sandeep Balakrishnan, played by Mohanlal, a heart transplant recipient who travels to Pune to meet the family of his late donor, a spirited Colonel. Circumstances lead him to stay with the family, gradually entwining his life with theirs. Malavika Mohanan portrays Haritha, while Sangeeth Prathap plays Jerry. The ensemble supporting cast includes Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, S. P. Charan, and others. Meera Jasmine appears in a cameo.

The film's technical team comprises Anu Moothedath as director of photography, K. Rajagopal handling editing, and Justin Prabhakaran composing the music. The screenplay and dialogues were written by Sonu T. P., inspired by a story from Akhil Sathyan. Other key crew members include Anoop Sathyan as associate director, Dr. Emil Vincent and Dr. Anisha Antony as executive producers, Prashant Madhav as art director, and Sameera Saneesh overseeing costumes. Sound design was managed by Anil Radhakrishnan, while Sinoy Joseph handled sound mixing. The film also features VFX by Vishnu R. Pisharady, colour grading by Redchilliescolor, and choreography by Brinda.

With its worldwide release, Hridayapoorvam is now under observation for its box office performance and audience engagement. As social media reactions continue to accumulate, the film's impact will become clearer in the coming days.