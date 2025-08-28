Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad Film Crosses ₹2 Crore Mark

Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office Collection: Hridayapoorvam, the latest Malayalam romantic drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad, began its theatrical run on August 28, 2025, drawing attention from audiences across Kerala and beyond. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the film marks another collaboration between Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal, who headlines the film alongside Malavika Mohanan. The ensemble cast also includes Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan.

The film's development was first revealed by Anthikad in January 2024, confirming talks about reuniting with Mohanlal after several years. By July 2024, the project was formally announced with its official title. Principal photography began in February 2025, spanning locations in Pune and Kochi, and wrapped up in May. The technical crew includes Anu Moothedath as the director of photography, K. Rajagopal handling editing, and Justin Prabhakaran composing the music. Sonu T. P. wrote the screenplay and dialogues, adapting a story by Akhil Sathyan, while Anoop Sathyan served as associate director.

Hridayapoorvam tells the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a heart transplant recipient who travels to Pune to meet the family of his late donor, a spirited Colonel. Circumstances lead him to stay with the family, gradually becoming involved in their lives. The narrative focuses on the evolving dynamics between Sandeep and the donor's family.

According to box office tracker What The Fuss, Hridayapoorvam has crossed the ₹2 crore mark on its first day in Kerala. This figure accounts for early shows across the state, signaling strong audience interest at the start of its theatrical run.

Hridayapoorvam: Technical Crew Highlights

The film also benefits from the contributions of a large technical team, including Prashant Madhav as art director, Sameera Saneesh handling costumes, Sinoy Joseph for sound mixing, and Vishnu R. Pisharady overseeing visual effects. Choreography is by Brinda, with make-up by Pandian and lyricists Manu Manjith and Raj Shekhar providing the songs' lyrics.

With screenings ongoing and social media reactions continuing to surface, industry observers will monitor Hridayapoorvam's box office trajectory closely in the coming days, as initial audience engagement may influence broader viewership trends in the Kerala market.