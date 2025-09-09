Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad Film Earns ₹31.05 Crore

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection: Hridayapoorvam, the Malayalam romantic comedy-drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad and starring Mohanlal, continued its decent run at the Kerala box office on its 12th day. Released on August 28, the film has accumulated an estimated ₹31.05 crore in Kerala, according to industry tracker AB George. Early figures for September 8 indicate the film earned around ₹1.55 crore, reflecting favorable audience interest in its second week.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap, supported by actors including Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan. Hridayapoorvam follows the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a wealthy and aloof businessman who, after a heart transplant, travels to Pune and becomes part of the donor family's household. The narrative explores the evolving dynamics between Sandeep, the donor's daughter Haritha, and her mother, Devika, as he navigates family routines and interactions that challenge his previously detached outlook.

The technical crew includes Anu Moothedath as director of photography, K. Rajagopal handling editing, and Justin Prabhakaran composing the music. Sonu T. P. wrote the screenplay and dialogues based on a story by Akhil Sathyan. The production also enlisted Sameera Saneesh for costumes, Brinda for choreography, Pandian for makeup, and Prashant Madhav as the art director, among others.

Hridayapoorvam: Mohanlal-Starrer Continues Decent Run

Hridayapoorvam's performance in Kerala continues to rely heavily on the star power of Mohanlal, with weekday collections showing a slight decline from the weekend peak. Despite this, the film has maintained a steady presence in multiplexes and single-screen theaters across the state. How the film performs over the coming weekdays and into its second weekend will be critical in determining its overall run.

As of September 9, Hridayapoorvam enters its 13th day in theaters, with box office analysts keeping track of its cumulative earnings and weekday trends to gauge sustained audience engagement.