Hridayapoorvam OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal And Malavika Mohanan Film Online

Hridayapoorvam OTT Release: The Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan, is set for its digital premiere after completing its theatrical run. The makers have confirmed that the film will begin streaming on September 26, 2025, on Jio Hotstar. Viewers will be able to watch the film in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, expanding its reach across multiple regions and languages.

Directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film hit theaters worldwide on August 28, 2025, and now makes its way to streaming platforms less than a month after release.

Hridayapoorvam Story, Cast, and Crew Highlights

The film presents a story about a wealthy businessman from Kochi whose life changes drastically after a heart transplant. Despite his privileged lifestyle, he keeps people at a distance and treats his surgery as merely a medical procedure, avoiding any emotional implications. Circumstances later lead him to Pune, where he comes into contact with the family of the army officer whose heart now beats within him. The interactions that follow test his outlook on relationships, belonging, and human connection.

Hridayapoorvam brings together an ensemble cast, with Sangita Madhavan Nair and Sangeeth Prathap playing key roles alongside Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan. The supporting lineup includes Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan.

The technical crew is led by Anu Moothedath as the cinematographer, while K. Rajagopal handles the editing. Music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with lyrics by Manu Manjith and Raj Shekhar. Other notable contributions include art direction by Prashant Madhav, choreography by Brinda, costumes by Sameera Saneesh, and sound design by Anil Radhakrishnan. Visual effects were overseen by Vishnu R. Pisharady, with color grading managed by Redchilliescolor.

With its OTT release date now confirmed, Hridayapoorvam is set to reach a wider audience who may have missed its theatrical run. The streaming availability across multiple languages is expected to make the film more accessible to viewers across India and beyond.