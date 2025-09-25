Hridayapoorvam OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal's ₹100+ Crore Earning Rom-Com

Hridayapoorvam OTT Release: Hridayapoorvam, the Malayalam romantic comedy-drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad, is all set to begin streaming on JioHotstar. The film, which released in theaters worldwide on August 28, 2025, stars Mohanlal in the lead role, alongside Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, Nishan, and Sabitha Anand.

According to the makers, the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark in worldwide theatrical & business. Following this milestone, Mohanlal shared a social media post expressing gratitude to the audience for their response:

"Thank you for welcoming #Hridayapoorvam into your hearts and homes. It's been truly heartwarming to see families coming together, smiling, laughing, and even shedding a few tears with us. Every emotion you felt, every message you sent, we've felt it too. Grateful beyond words for the love and support you've shown."

Plot Overview

Hridayapoorvam follows the story of Sandeep, a man living with a heart transplant, who is encouraged to attend the engagement of his heart donor's daughter. A twist of fate compels him to extend his stay in Pune, during which he becomes involved in the family's daily life. Over the course of a month, Sandeep discovers how certain bonds can transcend traditional ideas of family and social expectations.

Streaming Details

Hridayapoorvam will stream on JioHotstar from September 26, 2025, in Malayalam, as well as in dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Technical Crew and Production Details

The film was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, with a story by Akhil Sathyan and screenplay and dialogues by Sonu T. P. Anu Moothedath handled cinematography, while editing was done by K. Rajagopal. Music was composed by Justin Prabhakaran, and the lyrics were written by Manu Manjith and Raj Shekhar.

Costumes were designed by Sameera Saneesh, with makeup by Pandian and choreography by Brinda. Art direction was led by Prashant Madhav, while sound design and sync sound were managed by Anil Radhakrishnan, and sound mixing by Sinoy Joseph. VFX was supervised by Vishnu R. Pisharady, and color grading was done by Redchilliescolor. Stills were captured by Amal C Aadhar, with promotional designs handled by Yellowtooths.