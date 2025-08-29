Hridayapoorvam OTT Release: Where To Stream Mohanlal & Malavika Mohanan's Film After Its Theatrical Run

Hridayapoorvam OTT Release: The recently released Malayalam romantic drama Hridayapoorvam is now in its theatrical run, having opened in cinemas worldwide on August 28, 2025. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad and headlined by Mohanlal alongside Malavika Mohanan, the film has drawn attention for reuniting Sathyan Anthikad with Mohanlal after several years, marking another collaboration under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

Theatrical Release and Storyline

The film, written by Sonu T. P. from a story by Akhil Sathyan, centers on Sandeep Balakrishnan (Mohanlal), a cloud-kitchen entrepreneur and heart transplant recipient. When he travels to Pune to attend the engagement of Haritha (Malavika Mohanan), daughter of his late donor Colonel Ravindranath, an unforeseen turn of events alters the course of his stay. The narrative reflects on themes of loss, renewal, and the unexpected bonds that shape human lives.

The supporting cast includes Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, Nishan, and Sabitha Anand, among others. Several cameo appearances are also featured, including Basil Joseph, Meera Jasmine, and Althaf Salim.

Production Background

Talks about the project began as early as January 2024, when Anthikad revealed plans for a new collaboration with Mohanlal. The film was officially announced in mid-2024, with shooting commencing in February 2025 across Pune and Kerala. The production wrapped up in May. Technical credits include cinematography by Anu Moothedath, editing by K. Rajagopal, and music composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

OTT and Satellite Rights

While the film is currently screening in theaters, its digital and television release plans are already confirmed. The streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar, while Asianet has secured the satellite rights for television broadcasting. The exact date for its digital premiere will be announced later, typically following the completion of the theatrical run.

For now, Hridayapoorvam remains exclusively available in cinemas, having only just begun its theatrical journey. Viewers preferring to catch the film at home will need to wait until the makers and streaming partner confirm its OTT release window in the coming weeks.