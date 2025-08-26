Hridayapoorvam Trailer Release Time: Mohanlal & Malavika Mohanan-Starrer Family Drama Trailer To Be Out Today

Hridayapoorvam Trailer Release: The makers of Hridayapoorvam, a forthcoming Malayalam family drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad, have announced that the film's trailer will release today, August 26, at 5 PM. The film, which reunites Mohanlal with Sathyan Anthikad after their last collaboration in Ennum Eppozhum (2015), is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 28, 2025.

Produced under Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, the ensemble cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, and Nishan. The film also features special appearances by Meera Jasmine and Basil Joseph.

Technical Team, Filming Details of Hridayapoorvam

The story of Hridayapoorvam is penned by Akhil Sathyan, the son of the director, while the screenplay and dialogues are crafted by Sonu T. P. Principal photography for the project began in February 2025 and wrapped up in May, with Kochi and Pune serving as the primary shooting locations. The film's visuals are captured by Anu Moothedath, with K. Rajagopal taking charge of the editing. Music for the film has been composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with lyrics contributed by Manu Manjith and Raj Shekhar.

The film's technical team includes Prashant Madhav as the art director, Anil Radhakrishnan overseeing sync sound and sound design, Sameera Saneesh handling costumes, Brinda choreographing sequences, Pandian on makeup, and Sinoy Joseph managing the sound mix. The VFX is done by Vishnu R Pisharady, color grading by Redchilliescolor, and designs by Yellowtooths. Executive producers include Dr. Emil Vincent and Dr. Anisha Antony, with Anoop Sathyan serving as the associate director and production controller Biju Thomas supervising the production process.

Audiences got an early look at the film's tone and characters when the Hridayapoorvam teaser was released on July 19, 2025. With the trailer set to drop later today, viewers will get a more comprehensive look at the story, performances, and the overall presentation of the family drama.

As the release date approaches, the film is expected to attract attention for its ensemble cast, the collaboration between Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad, and the technical expertise involved in its production.