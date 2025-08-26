Hridayapoorvam Vs Lokah Advance Booking: Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad Reunion Faces Off With Superhero Film

Hridayapoorvam Vs Lokah Advance Booking: The Onam box office in Kerala is shaping up to be a crowded affair, with multiple films slated to hit theaters during the festive week. Among the most anticipated titles are Mohanlal starrer Hridayapoorvam, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, and Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra, the first installment of a planned superhero franchise from Dominic Arun under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films banner.

Advance booking for both films opened recently, and early data suggests strong interest from audiences. Film industry tracker AB George noted in an X (formerly Twitter) update that Hridayapoorvam is moving toward ₹1 crore in advance sales across Kerala, while Lokah is nearing the ₹50 lakh mark. The update also mentioned that two other Onam releases, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira and Maine Pyar Kiya, both releasing on August 29, are yet to open shows across major centers.

Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad Reunion To Clash With Superhero Thriller

Hridayapoorvam marks a reunion between Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad nearly a decade after their last collaboration in Ennum Eppozhum (2015). The film, produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, features Mohanlal as Sandeep Balakrishnan, with Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap in key roles. The supporting cast includes Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan. Filming was carried out earlier this year in Kochi and Pune, with music composed by Justin Prabhakaran and cinematography by Anu Moothedath. The trailer, released on August 26, follows a teaser that dropped in July. The film is slated for a worldwide release on August 28.

On the other hand, Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra, releasing on August 28, introduces a new universe in Malayalam cinema, envisioned by director Dominic Arun. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a mysterious young woman with a gothic influence, alongside Naslen, Arun Kurian, and several others. With cinematography by Nimish Ravi and music by Jakes Bejoy, the film blends thriller and superhero elements. The project has been positioned as the opening chapter in a larger cinematic universe under the Wayfarer banner.

With both Hridayapoorvam and Lokah generating buzz, the Onam season looks set for a competitive box office race. While Hridayapoorvam banks on the legacy of Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad's past successes, Lokah aims to capture younger audiences with its fresh genre approach. The coming days will determine how far the early booking momentum translates into theatrical turnout once the films are released.