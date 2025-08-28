Hridayapoorvam Vs Lokah Box Office Collection: Early Trends Of Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan Films Revealed

Hridayapoorvam Vs Lokah Box Office Collection: Two highly anticipated Malayalam releases, Hridayapoorvam and Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra, hit theaters worldwide on August 28, 2025, generating significant buzz among audiences. While both films belong to distinct genres, early box office tracking, covering advance bookings and initial show reservations, offers a glimpse into audience interest and engagement ahead of comprehensive collection reports.

Hridayapoorvam, a romantic drama directed by Sathyan Anthikad, brings together Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the film features a wide ensemble including Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan. The story follows Sandeep Balakrishnan, a heart transplant recipient, who travels to Pune to meet the family of his late donor. Circumstances lead him to stay with the family, gradually intertwining his life with theirs.

The film's technical team includes cinematographer Anu Moothedath, editor K. Rajagopal, and music composer Justin Prabhakaran. The screenplay and dialogues were written by Sonu T. P., based on a story by Akhil Sathyan. Other contributors include Anoop Sathyan as associate director, Prashant Madhav as art director, Sameera Saneesh for costumes, and Sinoy Joseph handling sound mix.

On the other hand, Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, marks the first installment in the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, the film also features Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha in supporting roles. The story revolves around an aimless trio of friends whose lives take an unexpected turn after meeting a mysterious new neighbor. The film blends dark comedy and fantasy in a modern metropolitan setting.

Hridayapoorvam Vs Lokah Early Box Office Trends

From early reports, both films have generated notable pre-release interest. According to the box office tracker What The Fuss, Hridayapoorvam recorded advance sales exceeding ₹1.60 crore from 1,224 tracked shows, marking it the fourth biggest pre-sale of 2025. Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra, meanwhile, earned around ₹79 lakh from 964 tracked shows, with 44,460 admissions and an occupancy of 19.43%.

In a recent update from Kerala Box Office, Lokah reportedly overtook Hridayapoorvam in hourly bookings on Book My Show for the first time, highlighting the role of word-of-mouth in shaping audience interest.

With screenings ongoing and social media reactions continuing to flow in, industry observers will be closely monitoring how these two contrasting releases perform at the box office in the coming days.