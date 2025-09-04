Hridayapoorvam Vs Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Which Film Lost BATTLE In Overseas Market?

Hridayapoorvam Vs Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Malayalam cinema has paved the way for quality content, proving that filmmakers don't require mind-boggling budgets, popular actors with stardom or massive promotions to deliver a successful film. While Coolie and War 2's box office clash made headlines, it was the battle between two Malayalam films that hogged the attention in the last week of August 2025.

There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Hridayapoorvam and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The two films have successfully completed one week of release in the cinema halls. At a time when many movies have failed to resonate well with the audience, both Lokah and Hridayapoorvam have been universally praised.

Despite being as different as chalk and cheese, there's one universal factor that binds both films. They are made with pure intentions and have intriguing storytelling.

Hridayapoorvam entered the Rs 50-crore club at the worldwide box office while Lokah took one step further towards the Rs 120-crore club. Here's looking at the overseas and national box office collection of the two films.

Hridayapoorvam Day 8 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Mohanlal's romantic drama raked in Rs 2.30 crore in all the languages. The film saw a slight rise in numbers on Thursday (September 4) when compared to the performance on Wednesday.

The total collection for Hridayapoorvam stands at Rs 20.34 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Lokah Day 8 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Lokah Chapter 1 earned around Rs 8 crore to take the total box office collection to Rs 54.35 crore in India. This includes languages like Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The superhero film made a splashing entry in the list of Malayalam movies that crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India.

