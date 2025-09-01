Hridayapoorvam Worldwide Box Office Collection: Mohanlal's Film Nears ₹34 Crore Opening Weekend

Hridayapoorvam Worldwide Box Office Collection: The Malayalam drama Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal and directed by Sathyan Anthikad, has registered steady numbers over its first weekend in theaters. Released on Thursday, August 28, the film has now completed four days at the box office, with early estimates placing its global earnings in the range of ₹33-34 crore.

Industry tracker AB George reported late on Sunday (August 31) that the film grossed ₹25.01 crore worldwide over its first three days. The film recorded ₹8.42 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹7.93 crore on Friday and an improved ₹8.66 crore on Saturday. The Saturday jump placed day three collections ahead of the opening day, suggesting positive word of mouth. With Sunday's performance yet to be officially consolidated, the weekend total is projected to cross the ₹33 crore mark.

A Heartfelt Drama With Strong Festival Opening

Hridayapoorvam brings together Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad after several years. Antony Perumbavoor has backed the project under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. Alongside Mohanlal, the cast features Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap, with Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, Nishan, and Sabitha Anand in key roles.

The story follows Sandeep Balakrishnan, a heart transplant recipient who travels to Pune to meet the family of his late donor, a retired army colonel. Circumstances draw him to remain with the family, gradually intertwining him with their lives. The screenplay is written by Sonu T. P., based on a story by Akhil Sathyan.

Production of the film began in February 2025 and wrapped by May, with principal photography carried out in Pune and Kochi. Technical credits include cinematography by Anu Moothedath, music by Justin Prabhakaran, and editing by K. Rajagopal.

With Onam festivities boosting theater footfall, Hridayapoorvam has benefited from strong initial interest. The coming weekdays will be crucial in determining the film's long-term box office trajectory, particularly with competition from other holiday releases.