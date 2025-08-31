Hridayapoorvam Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Mohanlal's Film Set For Big Weekend Growth

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Prediction: Malayalam romantic drama Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, completed its third day in theaters worldwide on Saturday, August 30, 2025. According to industry tracker AB George, the film has been steady at the box office, with a cumulative gross of around ₹25 crore over the first three days. The extended Onam weekend is expected to further boost collections, with predictions pointing towards a weekend total in the range of ₹33-34 crore.

The film stars Mohanlal in the lead, with Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap playing key roles. Supporting performances come from Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan. Principal photography began in February 2025 and wrapped up in May, with shoots conducted in Pune and Kochi. The film's music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with K. Rajagopal handling editing duties.

The film follows Sandeep Balakrishnan, a cloud-kitchen owner who has undergone a heart transplant. His journey takes him to Pune, where he encounters new people and circumstances that lead to unexpected relationships and personal growth, shaping the course of his life.

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Anu Moothedath, art direction by Prashant Madhav, choreography by Brinda, and VFX by Vishnu R. Pisharady. Sound design and mixing were handled by Anil Radhakrishnan and Sinoy Joseph, while costume design was led by Sameera Saneesh.

Hridayapoorvam Sees Steady Footfalls as It Enters Fourth Day

With the film entering the fourth day of its theatrical run on Sunday, industry observers are monitoring whether the momentum can be maintained through the remaining Onam holiday period. Family audiences and younger viewers have reportedly contributed significantly to the turnout over the first three days, which may help sustain box office performance in the coming days.

Given the steady start and the festival-driven increase in footfalls, Hridayapoorvam is expected to continue its run with strong weekend collections, providing an indication of its overall commercial trajectory in the Kerala box office and beyond.