Hridayapoorvam X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Mohanlal And Malavika Mohanan's Film

Hridayapoorvam X Review: The much-anticipated Malayalam romantic drama Hridayapoorvam, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on August 28, 2025. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the film brings together Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad once again, marking a reunion closely followed by Malayalam cinema audiences.

Even before release, the film stirred conversations online, and as shows roll out, audience responses are gradually appearing on X (formerly Twitter). More detailed reactions are expected to surface through the day and into the weekend. Early responses from X users can be seen here:

Development, Story, and Crew

The project was first hinted at in January 2024 when Sathyan Anthikad confirmed discussions about collaborating with Mohanlal after a long gap. The official announcement, including the title, arrived in July of that year. Filming began in February 2025 and continued through May, with shooting locations spanning Pune and Kochi.

Hridayapoorvam, as per the synopsis on Bookmyshow, follows the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan (played by Mohanlal), a heart transplant recipient who travels to Pune to meet the family of his donor, a spirited Colonel. His visit takes an unexpected turn when circumstances lead him to stay with the donor's family, gradually intertwining his life with theirs. Malavika Mohanan plays Haritha, while Sangeeth Prathap appears as Jerry. Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan feature in supporting roles.

Sonu T. P. penned the film's screenplay and dialogues behind the camera, drawing inspiration from a story by Akhil Sathyan. Justin Prabhakaran has composed the film's music, while the lyrics are penned by Manu Manjith and Raj Shekhar. Anu Moothedath handled cinematography, while K. Rajagopal managed editing. The technical crew also includes art director Prashant Madhav, choreographer Brinda, and costume designer Sameera Saneesh.

The production, overseen by executive producers Dr. Emil Vincent and Dr. Anisha Antony, had support from Anoop Sathyan as associate director. Post-production work involved contributions from Sinoy Joseph (sound mix), Vishnu R. Pisharady (VFX), and Redchilliescolor (colour grading).

As Hridayapoorvam arrives in cinemas worldwide, the coming days will reveal how audiences across various regions connect with the film and how it fares at the box office. Early reactions on social media are likely to shape wider conversations about the reunion of Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad.