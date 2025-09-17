ID OTT Release Date & Time: Here's When Dhyan Sreenivasan's Thriller Film Will Have Its Digital Premiere

ID OTT Release Date: Remember the much talked about Malayalam release ID: The Fake which had hit the screens in January this year? The movie was a thriller drama and was directed by Arun Sivavilasam. Starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Divya Pillai, Kalabhavan Shajon, Indrans, Jasnya Jayadeesh, and more in key roles., ID: The Fake had managed to create a lot of buzz in the town and had opened to recent reviews from the audience and critics. However, there have been immense speculations about the movie's digital release.

For the uninitiated, ID: The Fake tackled cybercrime, focusing on image morphing and its repercussions. The plot centred around Vinod, portrayed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, a food delivery worker whose life spirals when a nude photo of his wife circulates online. This incident triggers emotional and social turmoil for both of them. The film delved into Vinod's quest to uncover the source of the leak and its impact on his marriage. It highlighted how technology misuse can disrupt personal lives and relationships, offering viewers a thought-provoking experience. While fans have been eagerly waiting to watch ID: The Fake online, the wait is set to be over.

ID: The Fake OTT Release Date & Time

According to a report published in Asianet News, ID: The Fake will be having its digital release on Saina Play on September 19. The movie is expected to be out at midnight. To note, ID: The Fake will be accessible in Malayalam and dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.

To note, ID: The Fake is also written by director Arun Sivavilasam while the music was given by Nihal Sadiq.

Meanwhile, Dhyan Sreenivasan, who was last seen in the comedy thriller Raveendra Nee Evide, is set to appear in supporting roles in two upcoming films. He will feature alongside Fahadh Faasil in "Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira" (OKCK) and also in Dileep's "Bha. Bha. Ba." These projects mark a shift from his recent lead role performances.