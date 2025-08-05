Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Suresh Gopi And Anupama Parameswaran Movie

Janaki V vs State of Kerala OTT Release: Janaki V vs State of Kerala (JSK), the Malayalam-language legal thriller starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, is now set for its digital premiere. The film, which opened in theaters on July 17, 2025, will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 15.

Directed and written by Pravin Narayanan, the film follows the story of Janaki, an IT professional based in Bangalore, who returns to her hometown in Kerala for a break. However, her visit soon turns traumatic when she is subjected to a disturbing incident that upends her life. What follows is a tense legal battle as Janaki seeks justice, only for the case to take an unexpected turn with the involvement of a new lawyer, Advocate David Abel Donovan, played by Suresh Gopi.

According to the makers, the plot explores the complexities of the legal system and personal resilience in the face of adversity. As the courtroom drama unfolds, the film attempts to balance emotional depth with procedural suspense.

JSK Heads To OTT With Notable Cast And Technical Crew

The cast includes Divya Pillai, Sruthi Ramachandran, Askar Ali, Baiju Sandosh, and Madhav Suresh Gopi in key roles. The film is produced by J. Phanindra Kumar under Cosmos Entertainments, in association with Karthik Kreations. Sethuraman Nair Kankol serves as co-producer.

Renadive handled the cinematography, while editing was done by Samjith Mohammed. The background score is composed by Ghibran, with songs by Gireesh Narayanan. The film also features contributions from multiple technical departments, including stunts by Mafia Sasi and Phoenix Prabhu and choreography by Sajina Master.

The release on ZEE5 makes the film accessible to a wider audience who may have missed its theatrical run. The OTT release coincides with Independence Day, a period when platforms often see increased viewership for regional content.

As the movie continues to gain attention in Malayalam cinema, Janaki V vs State of Kerala joins the growing list of Malayalam courtroom dramas that focus on personal struggle within the legal system.