Janaki V vs State Of Kerala Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Suresh Gopi And Anupama Parameswaran's Movie

Janaki V vs State Of Kerala Now On OTT: The Malayalam legal thriller Janaki V vs State of Kerala, directed and written by Pravin Narayanan, has now made its way to streaming platforms after its theatrical run last month. The film, which hit cinemas on July 17, 2025, began streaming on ZEE5 from August 15, giving viewers at home a chance to watch the courtroom drama.

The story follows Janaki, an IT professional based in Bangalore, who travels back to her hometown in Kerala for a peaceful holiday. Her plans are disrupted by a traumatic incident that forces her into a fight for justice. As her legal battle unfolds, the entry of Advocate David Abel Donovan changes the course of the case, raising questions about whether Janaki's determination can withstand the challenges posed by the legal system.

Suresh Gopi-Anupama Parameswaran starrer is now streaming on ZEE5

The film features Suresh Gopi as Advocate David Abel Donovan and Anupama Parameswaran in the titular role of Janaki. The supporting cast includes Divya Pillai, Sruthi Ramachandran, Askar Ali, Madhav Suresh Gopi, and Baiju Santhosh.

Janaki V vs State of Kerala was produced by J. Phanindra Kumar under the banner of Cosmos Entertainments, with Sethuraman Nair Kankol as co-producer. The production was carried out in association with Karthik Kreations.

From a technical perspective, Renadive handled cinematography, while Samjith Mohammed took charge of editing. The background score was composed by Ghibran, with songs by Gireesh Narayanan. Ajith A George oversaw sound mixing, and sound design was by Sync Cinema. The art department was led by Jayan Crayon.

The stunt choreography was managed by Mafia Sasi, Phoenix Prabhu, and Rajashekar, while dance sequences were choreographed by Sajina Master. Costume design was by Arun Manohar, and makeup was handled by Pradeep Rangan. Visual effects were created by Ident Labs, and the digital intermediate process was completed at Color Planet.

Marketing and distribution for the film were managed by Dream Big Films, with online promotions by Anandhu Suresh and Jayakrishanan R.K. PRO duties were handled by Vaishak C Vadakkeveedu and Jinu Anilkumar.

With its arrival on ZEE5, audiences can now stream Janaki V vs State of Kerala in the comfort of their homes, whether they missed it during its theatrical run or wish to revisit it.