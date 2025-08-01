Kalabhavan Navas Death Reason: How Actor Died? Early Reports Reveal Cause Of His Demise

Kalabhavan Navas death reason: The news about the demise of actor Kalabhavan Navas has sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry. The talented actor, who was known for his mimicry skills, reportedly passed away on Friday (August 1) night. The latest media reports suggested that he was found dead at a hotel.

How Kalabhavan Navas Died? Death Reason Is...

Kalabhavan Navas left for his heavenly abode at the age of 51. As soon as the news about his dealth surfaced on social media, fans paid tribute to him. They have flooded the comments section of his Instagram post, expressing their shock over his untimely demise.

While Kalabhavan's family members have not issued an official statement, early reports indicated that he died due to a heart attack. According to a report in Manorama Online, the actor suffered a heart attack after he reached his hotel room in Chottanikkara.

The report in the website claimed that Navas was stationed at Chottanikkara for the shoot of his upcoming film Prakambanam. He returned to the hotel after completing the shoot. The cast and crew of the movie were also present at the hotel during the time of his death.

As the shoot was wrapped, the team members were about to check out and return to their homes.

Kalabhavan was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police has claimed that 'nothing suspicious was found in his room'. Navas' body is currently kept at a hospital for further investigation.

WHO WAS KALABHAVAN NAVAS?

Kalabhavan made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Chaithanyam in 1995. He gained popularity among the audience with his comic roles. From Ezharakoottam to Mimics Action 500, he showcased his acting chops in several films.

Some of his popular movies include Junior Mandrake, Meenakshi Kalyanam, My Dear Karadi, One Man Show, Chakkaramuthu, Chattambinadu, Driving License, and Detective Ujjwalan.

Kalabhavan Navas is survived by his wife Rahna and their three children Mehrin, Raihwan, and Rithwan.