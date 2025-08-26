Kalamkaval Teaser Update: Mammootty And Vinayakan-Starrer Crime Drama Teaser Set For Theater Preview

Kalamkaval Teaser Release Date: An update on the teaser of Kalamkaval, a Malayalam crime drama starring Mammootty and directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, has been shared. The teaser is set to be screened in theaters alongside the upcoming Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which will release globally on August 28, 2025. Along with the teaser update, a new poster featuring Mammootty in an intense, striking look has also been unveiled. The film is produced under Mammootty Kampany and is being distributed in Kerala by Wayfarer Films, which also produced Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Vinayakan also features in a prominent role alongside Mammootty. According to a report by Asianet News, Mammootty plays a serial killer named Stanley Das, while Vinayakan portrays Police Officer Jayakrishnan. Gibin Gopinath also appears in a key role as Anand.

The screenplay was co-written by Jithin K. Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. Kalamkaval is the seventh film produced under Mammootty Kampany, and it marks Jithin K. Jose's directorial debut, following his work on the story for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup.

The film's promotional campaign has already started with the release of its first-look and second-look posters, which attracted attention on social media. The release date is expected to be announced alongside the teaser.

Kalamkaval: Key Crew Details

The technical team behind Kalamkaval includes Faisal Ali handling cinematography, Praveen Prabhakar as editor, and Mujeeb Majeed composing the music. The production design is managed by Shaji Natuvil, with executive production overseen by George Sebastian. The Chief Associate Director is Bose, while Sunil Singh serves as line producer and Aroma Mohan as production controller. Makeup work is credited to Amal Chandran and George Sebastian, with costumes designed by Abhijith C. Stills have been handled by Nidad, and publicity designs by Anthony Stephen. Digital marketing responsibilities lie with Vishnu Sugathan, and the film's overseas distribution is being managed by Truth Global Films. The public relations for the project are being managed by Vaishakh C Vadakkeveet and Jinu Anilkumar.

With the teaser slated for a theater preview, audiences will get an initial look at the film's storyline, characters, and overall tone. Kalamkaval is expected to contribute to the Malayalam crime thriller genre while attracting attention with its lead cast and technical team.