Kalamkaval Trailer Censored: Latest Updates On Mammootty And Vinayakan's Upcoming Malayalam Crime Thriller

Kalamkaval Update: The upcoming Malayalam action crime thriller Kalamkaval, featuring Mammootty and Vinayakan in lead roles, is gearing up for its theatrical release next month. Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose and produced by Mammootty Kampany, the film also stars Meera Jasmine, with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan in supporting roles. The screenplay is co-written by Jithin K. Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar.

The makers recently announced that Kalamkaval is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 27, 2025. The film's teaser, released on August 28, 2025, offered a glimpse into its narrative, setting the stage for fans' growing curiosity around the story and its characters.

Kalamkaval Trailer Censored

On October 22, the makers of Kalamkaval announced that the film had been certified by the censor board with a U/A 16+ rating, a formal step allowing it to move forward toward its scheduled release. Following this, the trailer was submitted for certification and, according to the latest update, cleared with a UA 13+ rating. The 1-minute-53-second trailer is expected to offer a brief look at the film's plot and characters, heightening anticipation among audiences.

Kalamkaval brings together a skilled technical team from the Malayalam film industry. Cinematography is handled by Faisal Ali, editing by Praveen Prabhakar, and the music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed. Shajie Naduvil is credited with production design, while Action Santhosh choreographed the stunts. The film's final mix was done by MR Rajakrishnan, and Vishwa Fx supervised visual effects under S Santhosh Raju. Other key contributors include George Sebastian and Amal Chandran on makeup, Abhijith C on costume design, and Kishan Mohan overseeing sound design.

The film's production also included work by Banglan for art direction, Sarath Vinu on opening titles, and digital marketing by Vishnu Sugathan. Overseas distribution is handled by Truth Global Films, while Wayfarer Films is managing the Kerala release.

As the release date approaches, viewers are closely following updates from the makers and the official social media channels. With the combination of action, crime elements, and a notable cast, Kalamkaval is positioned to be among the major Malayalam releases of the year.