Kalyani Priyadarshan's Five Films To Watch On OTT Before Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Streams

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Five Films To Watch On OTT: Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, running in theaters since August 28, 2025, is now preparing for its OTT release. The film is written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner, Wayfarer Films.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has made a strong mark at the box office, collecting ₹300 crore worldwide. This milestone positions it as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The film's success has also expanded Kalyani Priyadarshan's visibility among audiences.

Also Read Mirage OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Asif Ali And Aparna Balamurali Movie

The film's streaming partner has now been confirmed. JioHotstar officially announced through its social media handles that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will soon be available on the platform, with the caption: "The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra - coming soon on JioHotstar." While the OTT partner is confirmed, the exact release date is yet to be announced.

In the meantime, viewers interested in revisiting Kalyani Priyadarshan's earlier performances can explore five of her films currently available on streaming platforms.

5 Kalyani Priyadarshan Films To Catch On OTT

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (2025), a romantic comedy directed by Althaf Salim, stars Fahadh Faasil alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan. Produced by Ashiq Usman and Vipin Agnihotri with music by Justin Varghese, the film is available on Netflix.

Sesham Mike-il Fathima (2023) is a comedy-drama marking the directorial debut of Manu C. Kumar. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the title role of Fathima Noorjahan, a young woman aspiring to become a football commentator. The film is also streaming on Netflix.

Hridayam (2022) is a coming-of-age romantic drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film is produced by Visakh Subramaniam under Merryland Cinemas and co-produced by Noble Babu Thomas. It is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Bro Daddy (2022), directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a comedy-drama that brings together Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays a pivotal role, and the film was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHotstar) on 26 January 2022.

Thallumaala (2022), directed by Khalid Rahman, is an action-comedy featuring Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Chemban Vinod Jose. Produced by Ashiq Usman with a screenplay by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, the film is available on Netflix.

With Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra set to arrive on OTT soon, audiences can revisit Kalyani Priyadarshan's earlier films across streaming platforms.