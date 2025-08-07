Kammatam Cast, Release Date & Platform: When And Where To Watch Crime Thriller Inspired By True Events Online?

India, 7th August 2025 - Inspired by one of Thrissur's most controversial incidents, ZEE5, India's leading home-grown streaming platform, marks its entry into the Malayalam market with the gripping crime thriller Kammatam. Based on true events that shook the state and the nation, this six-episode investigative series dives deep into a chilling murder mystery rooted in betrayal, silence, and moral conflict. Produced by 23 Feet Productions and directed by Shan Thulasidharan, Kammatam features an intense performance by Sudev Nair in the lead role, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Jins, Jeo Baby, Ajay Vaasudev, Akhil Kavalayoor, Arun Sol, Sreerekha, and Jordy Poonjaa. The series is set to premiere on 29th August, exclusively on ZEE5.

When planter Samuel Umman dies in a suspected road accident, Circle Inspector Antonio George senses something is off, especially when he notices a missing necklace at the scene. His investigation leads to Shaji, an auto driver with a criminal past, who is soon found dead in a quarry. A mysterious two-wheeler at a construction site points to deeper involvement, and all clues slowly circle back to Francis, a quiet worker from Samuel's plantation. As Antonio digs deeper, what unravels is a chilling web of deceit, silence, and secrets buried far beneath the surface

ZEE5's Business Head, Tamil & Malayalam and Sr. Vice President Marketing South Lloyd C Xavier, "We're proud to finally bring to life a long-awaited vision: launching original Malayalam content on ZEE5. With Kammatam, we begin a focused journey to serve Malayali audiences and everyone who appreciates the richness of Malayalam storytelling, both in India and globally. This series isn't just a crime thriller, it's a compelling, emotionally layered narrative that reflects our commitment to delivering rooted, high-quality stories that stay with you."

Actor Sudev Nair said, "Being part of Kammatam, the first-ever Malayalam original on ZEE5, is truly special. This isn't just a crime thriller; it's a layered exploration of silence, trust, and the unspoken tensions that define human behavior. The role pushed me emotionally and mentally, demanding attention to every subtle gesture. Working with Shan and the entire team was an intense and rewarding experience. I'm proud to be part of a story that marks such a significant beginning for Malayalam content on a platform like ZEE5, which consistently champions meaningful and authentic storytelling."

'Kammatam' premieres on 29th August only on ZEE5!