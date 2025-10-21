Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Kerala: Rishab Shetty Film Crosses ₹51 Crore Mark After Diwali Weekend

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Kerala: The Kannada movie Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, continues its strong theatrical run in Kerala. The film, which released on October 2, 2025, maintained its momentum through the Diwali weekend, drawing steady footfalls across key centers in the state.

According to film industry tracker AB George, the movie grossed over ₹1 crore in Kerala on Diwali day (October 20), taking its 19-day total to approximately ₹51.76 crore. This makes it one of the highest-earning Kannada releases in the state, reflecting sustained interest despite multiple festive releases competing for screens.

Storyline, Cast, Crew and Box Office Performance of Kantara: Chapter 1

Produced by Hombale Films, the production banner behind KGF and Salaar, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the legends and spiritual traditions that shaped the narrative of the original Kantara (2022). The new film serves as a prequel, tracing the origins of the customs and ancestral conflicts that defined the earlier story.

Set during the era of the Kadamba dynasty, the story follows the village of Kantara and its sacred forest, whose rituals and deities govern the lives of its people. The film centers on Berme, a boy discovered near the forest who grows up to unravel the village's spiritual heritage while navigating tensions over land, power, and faith.

Rishab Shetty reprises his role as writer, director, and lead actor, portraying Berme. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, supported by an ensemble cast. The screenplay is co-written by Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Gowtham.

Technically, the film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and a background score by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, whose music has been integral to the Kantara universe. The production design is by Banglan, with editing handled by Suresh and sound design by Arun S. Mani at Oli Sound Labs.

With strong holdover numbers and consistent audience turnout, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to perform well in Kerala, a key market for the film. Its post-Diwali trend will determine how much further it can extend its theatrical run in the coming weeks.