Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Rishab Shetty Film Sees Strong Early Response

Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Box Office Collection Prediction: The Kannada period mythological action drama Kantara: Chapter 1, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, opened in theaters worldwide on 2 October 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the movie serves as a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara.

Set during the Kadamba dynasty, the film explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva's ancestors, focusing on the untamed wilderness and the forgotten lore surrounding their past. The story unfolds with Rishab Shetty in the role of Berme, alongside Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, supported by a strong ensemble cast including Jayaram.

According to early tracking by industry observers, Kantara: Chapter 1 has registered significant audience interest in Kerala. Film industry tracker AB George noted that the initial response has been "excellent all over the world" and described the last 30 minutes of the film as "paisa vasool," a term indicating value for money. According to him, early projections suggest the film has a strong chance of grossing over ₹5.5 crore on its first day in the Kerala market, surpassing the opening of its predecessor.

Kantara Chapter 1: Technical Crew

The film's technical team includes Arvind S Kashyap as the director of photography, B. Ajaneesh Loknath handling music and background score, and Suresh overseeing editing. Production design is managed by Banglan, with costumes by Pragathi Shetty and art direction by Dharani Gangeputra. The stunts are choreographed by Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput, while dance sequences are coordinated by Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty.

The film's release across Kerala has drawn attention largely due to the success of the first Kantara and the curiosity surrounding the origins explored in this prequel. While box office figures are yet to be officially confirmed, early indicators suggest that the film is drawing considerable attention, establishing a strong start for its theatrical run.