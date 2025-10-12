Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Rishab Shetty Film Nearing ₹50 Crore Mark

Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Box Office Collection Prediction: Kantara: Chapter 1, the Kannada epic period drama directed by Rishab Shetty, has entered its 11th day at the Kerala box office, maintaining steady audience interest since its release on October 2, 2025. Industry trackers indicate the film is on course to become one of the highest-grossing Kannada releases in the state.

Set as a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story unfolds during the Kadamba dynasty. It centers on Berme, a mysterious child born of divine will, who grows up among the forest dwellers of Kantara. His resistance to royal exploitation and his relationship with Princess Kanakavathi lead to a conflict between the Bangra kingdom and the forest tribe, with spiritual forces and ancient rituals shaping the events.

Kerala has emerged as one of the top-performing territories for Kantara: Chapter 1. According to box office tracker AB George, the film is steadily heading towards ₹50 crore in gross collections. If it crosses this mark, it would become the second Kannada film after KGF Chapter 2 to achieve such figures in the state.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Cast and Crew

The film features Rishab Shetty in the lead role of Berme, alongside Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, and veteran actor Jayaram. The ensemble cast is supported by a technical team that includes cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, editor Suresh, production designer Banglan, and music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF series and Salaar, has produced the project under Vijay Kiragandur.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Continues to Draw Audiences Across Kerala

While the film's visuals and score have been widely discussed online, current box office reports focus on its sustained commercial performance.

As of October 12, the film continues to draw crowds across multiple theaters. While official figures for day 11 are yet to be released, early projections maintain optimism that the film will achieve a substantial milestone in Kerala, further cementing the state as a key territory for Kannada cinema's expansion.