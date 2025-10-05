Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Box Office Day 4 Prediction: Rishab Shetty’s Film Heads For Strong Weekend Finish

Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Box Office Collection Prediction: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to post impressive numbers at the Kerala box office as it heads into the end of its first weekend. The film, which opened in theaters on October 2, 2025, has maintained steady traction through its initial days, reflecting strong audience turnout across major centers in the state.

According to film industry tracker AB George, the period mythological drama has amassed more than ₹16 crore in Kerala within its first three days. The film's fourth day, which falls on Sunday, has seen a sharp spike in advance bookings, pointing to one of the best weekend performances for a non-Malayalam release this year. AB George noted that Sunday's pre-sales crossed ₹3.78 crore, marking a significant jump of over ₹1 crore from the previous day.

Trade projections indicate that Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to collect between ₹6 crore and ₹6.3 crore on day four, pushing its overall Kerala total to around ₹22.5 crore for the opening weekend. The growing footfalls are seen as a strong sign of the film's wide appeal among audiences.

Myth, Faith, and Conflict in Rishab Shetty's Vision

A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the origins of the divine legend and ancestral conflict that shaped the earlier film's universe. Set in a forested village steeped in rituals and folklore, the story follows the early generations caught between faith, power, and the mystical balance of the sacred land.

The film features Rishab Shetty in the lead, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the technical crew includes cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap, music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and production design by Banglan.

With its continued growth over the weekend, trade analysts are watching closely to see if Kantara: Chapter 1 can sustain its performance beyond Sunday. For now, the film's strong start reaffirms the audience's sustained interest in Rishab Shetty's expanding Kantara universe.