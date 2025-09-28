Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty's Mythological Film Sees Strong Initial Response

Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Advance Booking: The advance booking for Kantara: Chapter 1 in Kerala began on September 28, drawing notable attention from moviegoers. The Kannada period mythological action thriller, directed and written by Rishab Shetty, is the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025, and will also be available in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Within the first few hours of advance booking, industry tracker AB George reported that pre-sales in Kerala reached between ₹60 to 70 lakh, signaling a strong interest in the state. First-day first shows are set to begin from 6:30 am, indicating that the early morning screenings are likely to see heavy footfall.

First Single Brahmakalasha

Earlier today, the film's first single, Brahmakalasha, was released and is now available across all major music streaming platforms. The song forms part of the film's score, composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who has been responsible for both the music and background score of the project.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, known for their previous works including KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, and Salaar. The film features Rishab Shetty in the lead role of Berme, alongside Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Veteran actor Jayaram also appears in a supporting role.

The technical team behind the film includes Arvind S Kashyap handling cinematography, Suresh as editor, and a broad range of professionals covering stunt coordination, visual effects, costume and art direction, choreography, and sound design. Notable contributors include stunt choreographers Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, and Ram-Laxman, art director Dharani Gangeputra, and VFX supervisor Sanjit K V.

With the advance booking numbers reflecting strong early interest, the film is generating attention across Kerala. Observers will be watching closely to see how ticket sales trend in the coming days as the film approaches its release date. While the pre-sales indicate a healthy start, the overall box office performance will be clearer after the film's opening weekend.