Karam X Review: Early Audience Reactions To Noble Babu Thomas-Vineeth Sreenivasan's Action Thriller Film

Karam X Review: Karam, a Malayalam action thriller directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and written by lead actor Noble Babu Thomas, opened in theaters on September 25, 2025. Early audience reactions are already surfacing on social media.

Produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Vineeth Sreenivasan under the banners Merryland Cinemas and Habit of Life, the film features a cast that includes Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanovic, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K. Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Baburaj. Music for the film is composed by Shaan Rahman.

Following the first screenings of Karam, audience reactions have begun appearing on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). The film, which features a mix of veteran performers, younger talent, and international actors, had already built considerable online buzz ahead of its release. As more viewers attend subsequent shows, detailed feedback and discussions are expected to increase over the next few hours and throughout the weekend. Check out some of these reactions below.

Story and Production Highlights of Karam

According to the official synopsis, the story follows former Indian military officer Dev Mahendran during a family trip to Lenarco, where they are attending an international conference. Their plans take an unexpected turn when the family is thrust into a crisis on foreign soil. The narrative explores Dev's struggle to protect his loved ones while grappling with themes of redemption, resilience, and trust.

The film brings together a strong technical crew, including cinematographer Jomon T. John (ISC), editor Ranjan Abraham, and sound designer Sync Cinema, with sound mixing by Vipin Nair. Colour grading is handled by Srik Varier. Production design is overseen by Vinod Raveendran, with Arun Krishna serving as art director. Costumes are designed by Mashar Hamsa, and action sequences feature coordination by Lazare Vardukadze, Noble Babu Thomas, and Irakli Sabanadze.

With its international backdrop, ensemble cast, and trailer, Karam has drawn attention from audiences. Box office numbers and critical reviews over the coming days will provide a clearer picture of how the film fares commercially and critically as it continues its theatrical run.