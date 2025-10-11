Kattalan First Look Out: Antony Varghese Pepe Ignites Screen In A Fiery Mass Avatar

The first look poster of the grand action thriller Kattalan, produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, is out now. The poster unveils the stunning transformation of Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead role, showcasing him in a never-seen-before rugged avatar. With flaming eyes, messy red hair, and a cigar burning between his lips, Anthony's look radiates raw intensity and sets the tone for a thrilling mass entertainer. The blood-stained face and hands further highlight the film's gritty action essence, portraying Antony in a fierce new light unlike anything seen before.

Following the pan-Indian blockbuster action thriller Marco, Kaattalan marks yet another massive production venture by Cubes Entertainments and Shareef Muhammed.

Directed by debutant Paul George, Kaattalan was launched with one of the grandest pooja ceremonies in Malayalam cinema. Conceptualized as a pan-Indian spectacle, the film is being mounted on a massive scale. Recently, during the filming of an action sequence in Thailand, the actor sustained an injury in a stunt involving an elephant. The high-voltage action sequences in Thailand are choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee, the world-renowned action director behind the Ong-Bak series, along with his expert team. Interestingly, Kaattalan also features Pong, the elephant that gained fame through the Ong-Bak films.

The film's music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the celebrated Kannada music director who rose to fame with South Indian blockbusters Kantara and Maharaja. Kaattalan features an ensemble star cast including Telugu actor Sunil (Pushpa, Jailer 2 fame), Kabir Duhan Singh (who impressed in Marco*), rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Raj Thirandasu (Pushpa Fame), Bollywood actor Parth Tiwari (Kill movie fame), and from Malayalam cinema - Jagadish, Siddique, and vlogger-singer Hanan Shah.