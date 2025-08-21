Kerala Cricket League 2025 Points Table: Which Team Is Number One? UPDATED LIST

Photo Credit: kerala cricket league's official Instagram handle

Kerala Cricket League 2025 Points Table: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for action on the ground as Kerala Cricket League Season 2 has been officially launched with a bang on Thursday (August 21). As Mohanlal inaugurated the second season of the league, fans cheered for their favourite superstar and teams in the opening ceremony.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "After the success of Kerala Cricket League 2024, Kerala Cricket Association is back with the second season. The organisers have taken things a notch higher in the new season, promising double entertainment and excitement for the audience. The top teams in KCL season 2 are competing for the winner's trophy, and the fans can expect firecrackers on the ground as their favourite players collide at the ground."

Kerala Cricket League 2024 Winners

Aries Kollam Sailors were crowned as the winners of the first season of Kerala Cricket League. Now, all eyes are on the second season as six teams are looking forward to clinch victory.

"There are six teams and they all have one dream- to win KCL 2. The competition has intensified, and we can expect amazing matches as the teams lock horns in the league," the source added.

Kerala Cricket League 2025 Points Tally List (Updated): Who Is On TOP?

The first two matches of KCL season 2 (Kerala Cricket League 2025) were played at