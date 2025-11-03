Kerala State Film Awards 2025 Live: Know Who Wins Best Actor, Actress, Movie And More

Kerala State Film Awards: The much-awaited 55th Kerala State Film Awards, recognizing the finest achievements in Malayalam cinema for the year 2024, are set to be announced today, Monday, November 3. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan is reportedly scheduled to declare the winners at 3:30 PM during a press meet to be held at Kerala Sahitya Academy Hall, Thrissur.

The event is expected to be attended by jury chairman Prakash Raj and Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Resul Pookutty.

About the Jury

The jury for the 55th edition, chaired by Prakash Raj, comprises noted industry figures including Bhagyalakshmi, Gayathri Ashokan, Nithin Lukose, and Santhosh Echikkanam, with directors Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob, who led two subcommittees during the preliminary round and also were part of the final evaluation team.

For the section recognizing writings on cinema, Madhu Eravankara led the jury, joined by A. Chandrasekhar and Vineetha Vijayan, while C. Ajoy, Secretary of the Chalachitra Academy, served as the member secretary across panels.

55th Kerala State Film Awards Winners (Updating Live)

Stay tuned here for live updates from Thrissur as the winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards are announced. The complete list of awardees will be updated in real time as each category is revealed.

LIVE Feed