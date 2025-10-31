Kerala State Film Awards Announcement Postponed: Winners To Be Revealed On New Date And Time

Kerala State Film Awards: The announcement of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, which was initially expected to take place tomorrow, has been postponed. According to reports, it was earlier planned for October 31 and later rescheduled for November 1 in Thiruvananthapuram on Kerala Piravi Day. It will now be held on November 3 at 3 PM in Thrissur. The change in schedule has reportedly been made due to the unavailability of jury chairman and actor Prakash Raj.

The annual State Film Awards, organized by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy under the Department of Cultural Affairs, recognize excellence in Malayalam cinema across various categories. As per reports, 38 films released in 2024 have been shortlisted by the preliminary jury and are now under consideration by the final panel for the honors.

Best Actor Category Draws Attention

Sources indicate that the competition for the Best Actor award is particularly close this year, with Mammootty, Asif Ali, and Vijayaraghavan emerging as the leading contenders. Mammootty's performance as Kodumon Potti/Chathan in Bramayugam has drawn attention for its distinctiveness. The veteran actor's portrayal has fueled discussions on whether he will add another State Award to his long list of accolades.

Asif Ali has reportedly impressed jury members with his roles in Level Cross and Kishkindha Kaandam, both of which have earned critical appreciation for the actor's range and depth. Vijayaraghavan, who portrayed ex-military officer K. Appu Pillai in Kishkindha Kaandam, is also said to be in contention for the top acting honor.

This year's jury is chaired by actor Prakash Raj and includes notable figures from the Malayalam film industry. The panel comprises dubbing artist and State Award winner Bhagyalakshmi, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, filmmaker and sound designer Nithin Lukose, and writer-screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam. Directors Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob, who led two subcommittees during the preliminary round, are also part of the final evaluation team.

The preliminary juries feature film critic M.C. Raja Narayanan, directors V.C. Abhilash and Rajesh K, poet-lyricist Vijayarajamallika, cinematographer Subal K.R., and writer-lyricist Dr. Shamshad Hussain. For the category honoring writings on cinema, filmmaker and scholar Madhu Eravankara chairs the jury, alongside film critic A. Chandrasekhar and writer Vineetha Vijayan. Chalachitra Academy Secretary C. Ajoy serves as the member secretary across all panels.

With the revised date set, anticipation continues to build among cinephiles and industry observers as Kerala awaits the official announcement of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards on November 3, 2025.