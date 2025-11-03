Kerala State Film Awards Full Winners List: Mammootty Bags Best Actor, Manjummel Boys Wins Best Film

Kerala State Film Awards: The 55th Kerala State Film Awards, honoring the best in Malayalam cinema for 2024, were announced today, Monday, November 3. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan officially declared the winners at 3:30 PM during a press meet held at the Kerala Sahitya Academy Hall in Thrissur.

Mammootty was awarded Best Actor for his memorable portrayal of Kodumon Potti/Chathan in Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza received the Best Actress award for her performance in Feminichi Fathima. Manjummel Boys took home multiple honors, including Best Film. The awards were decided by the final jury headed by Prakash Raj, following the preliminary jury's evaluation of the submissions.

55th Kerala State Film Awards Full Winners List

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Second Best Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Director: Chidambaram (Manjummel Boys)

Best Debut Director Fasil Razak (Feminichi Fathima)

Best Actor (Male): Mammootty (Bramayugam)

Best Actor (Female): Shamla Hamza (Feminichi Fathima)

Best Character Actor Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Siddarth Bharathan (Bramayugam)

Best Character Actress Lijomol Jose (Nadanna Sambhavam)

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value: Premalu

Best Screenplay (Original): Manjummel Boys by Chidambaram

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Bougainvillea by Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad

Best Cinematography Shyju Khalid (Manjummel Boys)

Best Story Paradise by Anushka Senanayake

Best music director (songs): Sushin Shyam, Bougainvillea ("Sthuthi")

Best Music Director (score) Christo Xavier (Bramayugam)

Best Lyricist: Vedan, Manjummel Boys ("Viyyarppu Thunniyitta Kuppayam")

About the Jury

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards jury, chaired by Prakash Raj, included prominent industry figures such as Bhagyalakshmi, Gayathri Ashokan, Nithin Lukose, and Santhosh Echikkanam. Directors Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob, who oversaw two subcommittees during the preliminary round, were also part of the final evaluation panel.

For the category honoring writings on cinema, the jury was led by Madhu Eravankara, with A. Chandrasekhar and Vineetha Vijayan as members. C. Ajoy, Secretary of the Chalachitra Academy, served as member secretary across all panels.