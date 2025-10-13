Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty Or Vijayaraghavan? Anticipation Builds Ahead of November Announcement

Kerala State Film Awards: The Kerala State Film Awards for 2024 are set to be announced in early November, according to a report by Malayalam OneIndia. Attention is now turning to some of the year's most notable performances and films, with a total of 128 titles submitted for consideration.

The first phase of screenings, overseen by directors Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob, has already commenced. The preliminary round is expected to conclude by October 20, after which a shortlist of 38 films will be prepared. The final jury, chaired by actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj, will review these films before submitting recommendations for categories such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress to the state government.

Veteran Stars and Newcomers Feature Among Award Frontrunners

The films in contention include both box office successes and critically acclaimed titles. Veteran actors Mammootty and Mohanlal are reportedly among the leading names in the race. Mammootty is noted for his performance in Bhramayugam, while Mohanlal is in contention with Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

Other actors said to be strong contenders for the Best Actor award include Vijayaraghavan, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali, and Tovino Thomas. In the Best Actress category, Kani Kusruti, Anaswara Rajan, and Jyothirmayi are among the prominent names being discussed.

Notable contenders for Best Film reportedly include Manjummel Boys, Kishkindha Kaandam, Premalu, and Feminichi Fathima. Interestingly, 53 of the 128 submitted films have been directed by newcomers, including Barroz by Mohanlal and Pani by Joju George.

With the first phase of screenings nearing completion and the final jury set to deliberate, the State Film Awards are expected to showcase a blend of established talent and emerging voices.

As per the Malayalam OneIndia report, the awards process is being expedited as the local body election schedule is also expected to be announced in early November. As anticipation builds, the industry and audiences alike are watching closely to see whether Mammootty, Vijayaraghavan, or another frontrunner will take home the top honors this year.