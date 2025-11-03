Kerala State Film Awards Time: Winners For Malayalam Cinema's Prestigious Honors To Be Announced Today

Kerala State Film Awards Time: The 55th Kerala State Film Awards for films released in 2024 are set to be announced today, Monday, November 3, at 3 PM. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan will declare the awards at Ramanilayam in Thrissur, according to reports. The jury, chaired by veteran actor Prakash Raj, reportedly concluded its screening two days ago. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Resul Pookutty and other dignitaries are expected to be present at the event.

Initially scheduled for October 31 and then November 1, the announcement was postponed reportedly due to Kerala Piravi celebrations and a special session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Other sources suggest that the unavailability of jury chairman Prakash Raj on the earlier dates also contributed to the delay. The venue for the ceremony also shifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur.

Final Contenders for Prestigious Award

Reports indicate that several films blending popular appeal with critical acclaim have made it to the final round. Out of the 128 films considered for this edition, 38 reportedly reached the final selection stage.

In the Best Actor category, Mammootty and Asif Ali are said to be strong contenders. Mammootty's portrayal of Kodumon Potti/Chathan in Bramayugam has drawn widespread attention, while Asif Ali is being considered for his performances in Level Cross, Rekhachithram, and Kishkindha Kaandam. Other actors reportedly in contention include Vijayaraghavan (Kishkindha Kaandam), Fahadh Faasil (Aavesham), and Tovino Thomas (ARM).

For Best Actress, Nazriya Nazim (Sookshmadarshini), Shamla Hamsa (Feminichi Fathima), Shruthi Jayan, and Meera Vasudev (Am Ah) are among the names being highlighted, according to reports.

In the Best Film category, titles such as Feminichi Fathima, Bramayugam, Victoria, and Am Ah have reportedly made the final cut. Meanwhile, films like Manjummel Boys, Kishkindha Kaandam, Premalu, and ARM are reportedly being considered for the award for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value. Actor Mohanlal has also reportedly been shortlisted for Best Debut Director for his film Barroz 3D - Guardian of Treasures.

As the announcement of awards draws near, viewers and industry insiders are closely watching to see which films and artists will be recognized in the 55th Kerala State Film Awards.