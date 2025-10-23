Kerala State Film Awards: When Will The 55th Kerala State Film Awards Be Announced? Finalist Films Listed

Kerala State Film Awards: The 55th Kerala State Film Awards are scheduled to be revealed on October 31, according to a report by Twenty Four News. This year, 36 films have reached the final stage after being shortlisted from a total of 128 submissions. The concluding round of screenings has been completed, with a seven-member jury chaired by actor Prakash Raj evaluating the entries. Among the films reportedly under consideration for the Best Film award are Bhramayugam, Feminichi Fathima, Am Ah, and Victoria.

Two preliminary committees handled the initial selection process before the final round of screenings. Actor Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz 3D - Guardian of Treasures, along with his collaboration with Lijo Jose Pellissery in Malaikottai Vaaliban, has reportedly made it to the final list. Mohanlal, who was recently honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, is expected to be a contender for the Best Debut Director award through his work on Barroz.

55th Kerala State Film Awards Announcement

The awards pertain to films produced in 2024. As per the Twenty Four News report, the announcement could be delayed if the model code of conduct is enforced ahead of upcoming local elections. This year's schedule was also affected due to a state-organized film conclave, aimed at cinema policy formulation.

Feminichi Fathima, which has received attention on film festival circuits, reportedly remains in contention for Best Film. Competition is reported to be intense in categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film, and Best Popular Film. There is also the possibility that awards may be given to films featuring performers outside the mainstream.

In the category of Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, titles that have advanced to the final round reportedly include Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Premalu, Varshangalukku Shesham, Sookshmadarshini, Marco, Bhramayugam, Aavesham, and Kishkindha Kaandam.

With the final screenings completed, the announcement of the 55th State Film Awards is now highly anticipated. These awards will highlight the notable cinematic contributions in Malayalam film for the year 2024 and recognize both established and emerging talents in the industry.