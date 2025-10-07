Kerala State Film Awards: Who Will Be Best Actor As Mammootty, Fahadh, Vijayaraghavan, Asif Enter The Race?

Kerala State Film Awards 2024: The Kerala State Film Awards 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions in recent memory, as 128 films have been submitted for jury consideration. The state government has confirmed that veteran actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj will serve as the chairperson of this year's jury, while directors Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob will head two subcommittees for the preliminary round. Both will also participate in the final round of evaluation.

The final judging panel also includes dubbing artist and State Award winner Bhagyalakshmi, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, filmmaker and sound designer Nithin Lukose, and writer-screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, according to a report by Cinema Express. The preliminary juries feature film critic M.C. Raja Narayanan, directors V.C. Abhilash and Rajesh K, poet-lyricist Vijayarajamallika, cinematographer Subal K.R., and writer-lyricist Dr. Shamshad Hussain.

For the section recognizing writings on cinema, filmmaker and scholar Madhu Eravankara will chair the jury, joined by film critic A. Chandrasekhar and writer Vineetha Vijayan. Chalachitra Academy Secretary C. Ajoy will serve as the member secretary across all panels. Jury screenings officially began on Monday.

Top Performances And films Vie At Kerala State Film Awards

Meanwhile, the conversation surrounding potential contenders has already begun among film enthusiasts. As noted in a Manorama News report, the spotlight this year once again falls on Mammootty, whose performances in Bhramayugam and Turbo are among the films in competition. Having won the Best Actor award in 2022 for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, and earning jury attention again in 2023 for Kaathal - The Core and Kannur Squad, Mammootty remains a strong contender.

However, competition is fierce. Manorama News highlights that veteran actor Vijayaraghavan has earned significant attention for his role as Appu Pillai in Kishkindha Kaandam, while Asif Ali's performance as his on-screen son Ajay Chandran K.V could also find favour with the jury. Fahadh Faasil, who played a gang leader Ranjith Gangadharan alias "Ranga" in Aavesham, and Tovino Thomas, who portrayed three distinct characters in A.R.M. (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), are also considered frontrunners.

Among actresses, strong performances have emerged from Kani Kusruti (All We Imagine as Light), Anaswara Rajan (Rekhachithram), Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillea), Surabhi Lakshmi (A.R.M.), Shamla Hamsa (Feminichi Fathima), and Nazriya Naseem (Sookshmadarshini).

Manjummel Boys, Premalu, A.R.M., Kishkindha Kaandam, Malaikottai Vaaliban, and All We Imagine As Light are all in contention, as per reports.

Interestingly, 53 of the 128 films submitted are from debutant directors. It can also be seen that this number is lower than last year. Of the 160 films in competition last year, 84 were by debutant directors, as per Manorama News report. It is also notable that among the debutant directors, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, directed by Mohanlal, and Pani, directed by Joju George, are also in the fray.

With a distinguished jury, a strong lineup of performances, and a diverse range of films, the Kerala State Film Awards 2024 are poised to celebrate another landmark year in Malayalam cinema.