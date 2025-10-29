Kerala State Film Awards: Who Will Win Best Actor This Year? Mammootty, Asif Ali, And Mohanlal In Contention

Kerala State Film Awards: As the 55th Kerala State Film Awards draw near, with the announcement scheduled for October 31, anticipation is high over who will claim this year's top honors. A report by The Times of India (October 27) suggests that competition across key categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Film, remains particularly close.

In the Best Actor category, Mammootty has once again emerged as a frontrunner. His role in Bramayugam has been widely discussed as one of the standout performances of 2024, putting him in a strong position to win the award.

Also Read Lokah OTT Release: Box Office Report And Streaming Date Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer Superhero Film

However, the veteran actor reportedly faces stiff competition from Asif Ali, who has had a prolific year with Kishkindha Kaandam, Level Cross, and Adios Amigo. Asif's varied performances across these films have positioned him among this year's most consistent actors. Mohanlal, meanwhile, has reportedly been shortlisted for his performance in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban. Other key contenders include Tovino Thomas for Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) and Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam.

The Best Actress category also features a competitive lineup. According to reports, Shamla Hamsa's performance in Feminichi Fathima has drawn strong attention, while Sruthi Jayan and Meera Vasudev's work in Am Ah, along with Nazriya Nazim's role in Sookshmadarshini, has made them leading contenders.

36 Films in Final Race as Kerala State Film Awards Near Announcement

Beyond individual performances, several films are in contention for the Best Film award. The shortlist reportedly includes Bramayugam, Feminichi Fathima, Am Ah, and Victoria. The survival thriller Manjummal Boys, the romantic comedy Premalu, and Kishkindha Kaandam are said to be among the contenders for the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value. Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, and his starring vehicle, Malaikottai Vaaliban, have also reportedly reached the final round of consideration.

A seven-member jury chaired by veteran actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj is reviewing 36 shortlisted films selected from 128 entries submitted this year. Directors Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob head two subcommittees for the preliminary round and are also part of the final evaluation panel. The final jury additionally includes dubbing artist and State Award winner Bhagyalakshmi, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, filmmaker and sound designer Nithin Lukose, and writer-screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam. For the section recognizing writings on cinema, filmmaker and scholar Madhu Eravankara chairs the jury, joined by film critic A. Chandrasekhar and writer Vineetha Vijayan.

The stage is set for the announcement of the awards. Whether Mammootty will secure the Best Actor honor once again or new names will take the spotlight, the 55th Kerala State Film Awards are expected to reflect a strongly competitive year for Malayalam cinema in 2024.