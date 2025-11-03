Kerala State Film Awards Winners To Be Announced Today: Who Will Win Best Actor, Best Film?

Kerala State Film Awards: The 55th Kerala State Film Awards for films released in 2024 are set to be announced today, Monday, November 3. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan is scheduled to declare the winners at 3 PM at Ramanilayam in Thrissur. According to reports, jury chairman Prakash Raj, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Resul Pookutty, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.

Out of 128 films submitted for consideration, 38 reportedly reached the final selection stage. The jury screening was completed two days ago, as per reports.

Best Male Actor Contenders

The Best Actor category is said to feature stiff competition. Mammootty is reportedly in contention for his portrayal of Kodumon Potti/Chathan in Bramayugam, while Asif Ali has reached the final round for his performances in Level Cross, Kishkindha Kaandam, and Rekhachithram. Other actors under consideration include Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam, Fahadh Faasil for his role as Ranga in Aavesham, Tovino Thomas for his performance in ARM, and Soubin Shahir for Manjummel Boys.

Best Female Actor

For Best Actress, names reportedly in contention include Nazriya Nazim (Sookshmadarshini), Shamla Hamsa (Feminichi Fathima), Shruthi Jayan, and Meera Vasudev (Am Ah). In some reports, Kani Kusruti, Divyaprabha, Anaswara Rajan, Jyothirmayi, and Surabhi Lakshmi are also being considered.

Best Film

In the Best Film category, Feminichi Fathima, Bramayugam, Victoria, and Am Ah have reportedly made it to the final round. Films such as Manjummel Boys, Kishkindha Kaandam, Premalu, and ARM are also being considered for the award for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value. Actor Mohanlal has reportedly been shortlisted for Best Debut Director for his project Barroz 3D - Guardian of Treasures.

Jury Composition

This year's jury, chaired by Prakash Raj, includes notable figures from the Malayalam film industry. The panel reportedly features dubbing artist and State Award winner Bhagyalakshmi, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, filmmaker and sound designer Nithin Lukose, and writer-screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam. Directors Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob, who led two subcommittees during the preliminary round, are also part of the final evaluation team.

For the category honoring writings on cinema, filmmaker and scholar Madhu Eravankara chairs the jury alongside film critic A. Chandrasekhar and writer Vineetha Vijayan. Chalachitra Academy Secretary C. Ajoy serves as member secretary across all panels.

Preliminary juries reportedly included film critic M.C. Raja Narayanan, directors V.C. Abhilash and Rajesh K, poet-lyricist Vijayarajamallika, cinematographer Subal K.R., and writer-lyricist Dr. Shamshad Hussain.

As with every edition, the Kerala State Film Awards have the potential to surprise, often defying predictions and expectations shaped by reports and audience speculation. With the announcement approaching, both the industry and audiences are closely watching to see which films and artists will be recognized in the 55th edition.