Lokah And Hridayapoorvam Combined Box Office Collection: Did Their Weekend Gross Beat Empuraan?

Lokah And Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection: The Malayalam films Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra and Hridayapoorvam have collectively amassed around ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office over the opening weekend, according to industry tracker AB George. While this marks a substantial turnout, it remains roughly ₹75 crore below the four-day weekend record set by Empuraan earlier this year, which had recorded ₹175.6 crore globally.

Onam Releases Lokah and Hridayapoorvam See Strong Opening Weekend

Released on Thursday, August 28, both films contributed to a busy Onam weekend for Malayalam cinema. Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, is the first installment of the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, with Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, Sarath Sabha, and Raghunath Paleri in supporting roles.

The story follows Chandra, a goth woman from Sweden, who arrives in Bangalore and rents an apartment, encountering Sunny and his friends. She works nights at a café while remaining distant, but when a violent incident exposes her hidden powers, she becomes entangled with Sunny, his friends, and a network of shadowy forces and ancient secrets.

The film's technical team includes Nimish Ravi as cinematographer, Chaman Chakko as editor, and Jakes Bejoy as music composer, with action sequences choreographed by Yannick Ben. Production design was handled by Banglan, while post-production work involved Little Hippo Studios, Pictorial Fx, and Color Planet Studios. Sound design and mixing were managed by Dawn Vincent and Rajakrishnan.

Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, stars Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap. The drama tells the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a heart transplant recipient who travels to Pune to meet the family of his late donor, a spirited army colonel. Circumstances force him to stay with the family, gradually becoming part of their lives.

Principal photography for Hridayapoorvam ran from February to May 2025 in Pune and Kochi, with Anu Moothedath handling cinematography, K. Rajagopal editing, and Justin Prabhakaran composing the music.

While the combined weekend collections for the two films are significant, the weekdays will provide a clearer picture of their sustained performance. Comparisons with Empuraan highlight the potential of both films during the festive season.