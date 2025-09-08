Lokah Box Office Collection Day 11: Malayalam Superhero Film Sees Strong Weekend Surge Across India

Lokah Box Office Collection: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has completed its second weekend at the box office. The film, which released on August 28, entered Day 12 on Monday with strong collections, moving closer to the ₹83 crore mark in India.

According to estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, the film has grossed an estimated ₹82.6 crore net across all languages in its first eleven days. The numbers reflect a consistent performance across its first two weekends, with steady contributions from the Tamil and Telugu versions alongside the primary Malayalam release.

The box office trajectory began modestly with ₹2.7 crore on its opening day (Thursday), followed by ₹4 crore on Friday. Momentum picked up over the weekend, with Saturday recording ₹7.6 crore and Sunday ₹10.1 crore. Weekdays held relatively well, with Monday bringing in ₹7.2 crore, Tuesday ₹7.65 crore, and Wednesday ₹7.1 crore.

Thursday of the second week contributed ₹8.35 crore, Friday brought ₹7.65 crore, while Saturday marked a jump with ₹10 crore. On Sunday, early figures suggest around ₹10.25 crore. This took the 11-day total to ₹82.6 crore, with Malayalam leading the share, followed by Tamil, Telugu, and a small contribution from Hindi.

Lokah Continues Its Second Week in Theaters

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, with Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Vijayaraghavan, Nishanth Sagar, and others in supporting roles. The narrative follows Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Bengaluru under unusual circumstances and conceals her identity while working night shifts. Her life becomes entangled with Sunny and his friends, drawing them into a series of events linked to her hidden abilities and a criminal network operating in the city.

As the first installment in the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, the film combines elements of superhero fantasy, suspense, and mystery. On the technical front, cinematography is by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music by Jakes Bejoy.

With the film now in its second week of release, industry trackers are watching whether Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra can sustain momentum during the midweek days and hold steady in the domestic market.