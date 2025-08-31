Lokah Box Office Collection Day 3: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film Sees Steady Growth In India

Lokah Box Office Collection: Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra, a Malayalam superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, completed its first three days in theaters on Saturday, August 30, 2025. According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed an estimated ₹13.95 crore net in India over the 3 days.

The film opened on Thursday with a collection of ₹2.7 crore from the Malayalam version. Day two saw an increase to ₹4 crore, with ₹3.65 crore from Malayalam and ₹0.35 crore from Telugu screenings. Saturday contributed the largest share, with ₹7.25 crore, including ₹5.75 crore from Malayalam, ₹0.5 crore from Tamil, and ₹1 crore from Telugu screenings. Overall, the three-day total reached roughly ₹13.95 crore.

Cast, Storyline, and Crew of Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra

Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, alongside Naslen and Sandy, with Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, and Sarath Sabha in supporting roles. The narrative follows Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Bangalore under unknown circumstances and attempts to lead a quiet life while working nights at a café. She crosses paths with a group of local youths, and as tensions escalate involving crime networks and a strict policeman, her hidden abilities gradually come to light, intertwining contemporary events with mythological and historical elements.

The film's technical team features Nimish Ravi as director of photography, Chaman Chakko as editor, and Jakes Bejoy composing the music. Production design was handled by Banglan, with action choreography by Yannick Ben and visual effects by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx.

With the initial weekend numbers showing growth across multiple language markets, industry observers are watching whether the film can sustain its momentum into the extended holiday period. The performance in Telugu states and Tamil Nadu will also be particularly significant in determining the overall trajectory of the film's box office run.