Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film Crosses ₹46 Crore Domestically

Lokah Box Office Collection: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has completed its first week in theaters with steady collections. The film, which was released on August 28, 2025, has grossed an estimated ₹46.44 crore net across India in seven days, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk.

The opening day registered ₹2.7 crore, collected entirely from the Malayalam version. On its second day, the film expanded into Telugu and earned ₹4 crore, followed by a sharp rise over the weekend. Saturday brought in ₹7.6 crore, and Sunday collections reached ₹10.1 crore, with strong contributions from Tamil and Telugu markets alongside Malayalam.

As expected, Monday saw a dip, with the film collecting ₹7.2 crore, but Tuesday recovered slightly to ₹7.65 crore. By Wednesday, the seventh day, Lokah added another ₹7.19 crore, closing its first week with a cumulative net of ₹46.44 crore.

Language-wise, Malayalam remains the dominant contributor, with additional support from Tamil and Telugu versions. The film's expansion strategy across multiple languages appears to have given it wider reach beyond Kerala, especially during the opening weekend.

First Film In Planned Franchise Completes One Week Run At Box Office

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is positioned as the first installment of a planned cinematic universe. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, alongside Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha.

The project went on floors in September 2024 under the working title Production No: 7 and wrapped up filming by January 2025 after a 94-day schedule. The official title was announced in June 2025.

On the technical side, the film has cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music composed by Jakes Bejoy. Production design, action choreography, and extensive visual effects work have also been credited to a large team of collaborators, marking the scale of the production.

With its first week's performance, Lokah has established a strong base at the box office. Attention now shifts to how it will sustain in the coming weeks, especially with new releases scheduled to arrive across South Indian markets.